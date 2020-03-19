Info-tech

L&T Technology Services appoints Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Our Bureau

Mumbai, March 19

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), an engineering services company, has appointed Amit Chadha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.

At present, Chadha is President Sales & Business Development and Whole-Time Director of the company. The move is part of the company's succession planning and based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, LTTS said in a statement.

Chadha had joined Larsen & Toubro - IES Division in 2009 as Area Vice-President. He was transferred to LTTS with effect from April 1, 2014, and was designated Business Head, North America and Asia.

He has been on the board of LTTS since February 1, 2015.

