L&T Technology Services opens design engineering centre in US

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

The 130-seater Centre of Excellence is the company’s sixth design centre in the US

L&T Technology Services, an engineering services firm, opened a design engineering centre in Rockford, Illinois (USA), to cater to the new age digital requirements of the aerospace and defence markets. The 130-seater Centre of Excellence (CoE) is LTTS’ sixth design centre in the US.

The latest initiative will enable LTTS to further build on the momentum gained by the company in the aerospace sector across the globe, it said in a statement.

The centre of excellence will specialise in the development of high-performance engineering solutions for global aerospace and defence technology players. The facility will have a team of over 100 engineers with expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design.

In July this year, LTTS was selected by Collins Aerospace to provide advanced aerospace and defence service needs.

The company’s offerings to the aerospace sector include aero engine, aerostructure and systems, avionics, air traffic management and new-age disruptive digital transformation solutions.

