L&T Technology to provide CPS for Amazon Alexa Voice Service

L&T Technology Services Limited today announced that it has been selected as Consulting and Professional Services (CPS) provider to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices.
Alexa is Amazon’s AI-enabled cloud-based voice service available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices.
AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa built-in devices and provides a suite of device APIs, SDKs, hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the globe.
LTTS, as an AVS Consulting and Professional Services provider, will help ideate new voice-activated products and expand the availability of voice recognition service across consumer and industrial digital appliances.
“We are delighted to see LTTS use their expertise in the consumer and industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, and innovation to transform their clients’ customer experience,” said Eric King, General Manager, Amazon Alexa Europe.
“We welcome LTTS as our newest Alexa Voice Service Consulting and Professional Services provider and look forward to see them apply their capabilities to develop innovative voice solutions for enterprises, global device makers and brands.”
Seema Ghanekar, Global Head - Industrial & Consumer Products, L&T Technology Services said, “With the growing demand for digital voice recognition-enabled devices, the technological disruptions brought about by engineering services in the embedded devices space are ever rising.”
“In fact, the suggested approach is to engineer experiences for end-users rather than the gadgets. With expertise in industrial market, product development device testing and certification, LTTS is well-equipped to become a provider of choice for software integration for Amazon Alexa products,” Ghanekar added.
