LTI inks strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The company recently launched a dedicated cloud unit for AWS, which will focus on migration and modernisation, SAP application workloads, data analytics, and the Internet of things (IoT). It will also provide advisory, professional services, and delivery capabilities.

Additionally, LTI will also build modern accelerators and create industry-focused cloud offerings for Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Hi-Tech, and the Insurance sectors.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI said, “Enterprises are seeking speed and efficiency as they adopt cloud services to gain competitive advantages and improve customer engagement. The collaboration with AWS will help us achieve these objectives and accelerate our services and solutions to build, migrate, manage, operate, and optimise AWS environments and infrastructure of our clients.”

According to Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, Siddharth Bohra, the partnership will support the scaling of LTI’s AWS practice with deeper collaboration in the development of products and services.

“ LTI will leverage its deep knowledge and experience to drive end-to-end digital transformation for global enterprises using advanced industry solutions, analytics platforms, and technology services, built and deployed on AWS,” said Bohra.

“Through this collaboration, LTI will expand their AWS practice to serve global customers as they look to leverage AWS services to accelerate their digital transformation, innovate at a faster pace, and solve the most challenging business problems," said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at AWS.

Bobby George, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier said, “At Carrier, cloud is at the core of our digital transformation strategy and will be instrumental in driving our business initiatives for segment growth, delivering new digital products and services, and improving customer experience. With their deep knowledge of the Carrier ecosystem and strong AWS expertise, LTI is an important partner in our journey. I congratulate LTI and AWS on their strategic collaboration and look forward to accelerating transformation at Carrier. ”

LTI has made a significant investment to build AWS expertise, having attained AWS competencies for DevOps, Migration, Data & Analytics, Financial Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Workloads, and SAP.