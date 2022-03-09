LTI launches experience theatre for Oracle cloud

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘LTI Borderless Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud’ at its Mumbai campus.

The theatre will help enterprises modernise their operations through an immersive experience across four themes: Journey to cloud (J2C); business re-imagination stacks (modern finance, GenX HR, resilient supply chain, and direct to customer); digitize the core; and industry cloud solutions. It will serve as a one-stop-shop for customers to engage with LTI and Oracle experts for briefings, demos, and workshops.

The facility will showcase LTI’s ability to simulate live project experiences, map user journeys, provide connected experiences across Oracle’s portfolio (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), and expedite clients’ digital transformation.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTI, said: “With Oracle, enterprises can optimise business workflows, boost customer and employee satisfaction, while reducing operational costs. The products and offerings demonstrated at the experience theatre are developed using Oracle cloud application suite and Oracle cloud infrastructure products.”

Lalit Malik, Group Vice-President of Alliances & Channels, Oracle Asia-Pacific, said, “The ‘LTI Borderless Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud’ is an excellent asset to showcase their comprehensive Oracle cloud capabilities. We are confident our clients will benefit from the ease of access to this experience theatre and be able to witness the type of modernisation and transformation that many organisations have taken through simulation provided at the theatre”.