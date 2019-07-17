LTI to acquire advanced analytics firm Lymbyc

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-headquartered Lymbyc (previously known as Ma Foi Analytics). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lymbyc is a specialist Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics company. The acquisition further strengthens LTI’s fast-growing digital and analytics offerings, the company said in a statement.

“We believe self-service capabilities for AI and advanced analytics will be the next wave of disruption in the marketplace and Lymbyc brings this capability to our Mosaic platform. Leni by Lymbyc is an industry-agnostic platform that solves business users’ need for experience, speed and comprehension,” Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at LTI said.

Founded in 2012, Lymbyc has customers in the US, the UK, Africa and India.

LTI and Lymbyc have been strategic partners for the last one year, and have collaborated to deliver unique solutions to several leading global enterprises.

Lymbyc is the fifth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016. Earlier this year, the company acquired Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting company and N+P (NEILSEN+PARTNER), a Temenos Wealthsuite specialist.