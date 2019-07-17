LTI to acquire advanced analytics firm Lymbyc

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-headquartered Lymbyc (previously known as Ma Foi Analytics). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Lymbyc is a specialist Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics company. The acquisition further strengthens LTI’s fast-growing digital and analytics offerings, the company said in a statement.
“We believe self-service capabilities for AI and advanced analytics will be the next wave of disruption in the marketplace and Lymbyc brings this capability to our Mosaic platform. Leni by Lymbyc is an industry-agnostic platform that solves business users’ need for experience, speed and comprehension,” Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at LTI said.
Founded in 2012, Lymbyc has customers in the US, the UK, Africa and India.
LTI and Lymbyc have been strategic partners for the last one year, and have collaborated to deliver unique solutions to several leading global enterprises.
Lymbyc is the fifth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016. Earlier this year, the company acquired Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting company and N+P (NEILSEN+PARTNER), a Temenos Wealthsuite specialist.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...