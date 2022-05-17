LTI to launch dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit  

Mumbai, April 17 LTI is setting up a dedicated Business Unit for Google Cloud’s six key solution pillars: Application Modernisation, Data Management, Infrastructure Modernisation, Smart Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Security.

“LTI’s Google Cloud Business Unit will develop state-of-the-art IP, industry specific solutions, and accelerators with a dedicated team of Google Cloud architects addressing transformation needs for clients across the world,” it said in an official release.

LTI will also list its solutions on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Further, it has launched LTI Canvas Eureka, an automation framework to enable an accelerated data modernisation journey to Google BigQuery and to help with AI/ML innovation for enterprises.

The framework helps with migration from legacy data warehouses and data lake solutions to Google BigQuery as well as assessing the current landscape and defining target state architecture. It also enables the automation of tasks such as schema migration, code conversion and data validation.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said “Enterprises are seeking faster and innovative ways to cloud-based transformation. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to deliver outcomes to them at speed and at scale. We see tremendous potential in our partnership with Google Cloud, and will invest to build these capabilities further.”

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, said, “Google Cloud is rapidly gaining momentum, and this announcement validates LTI’s commitment in delivering innovative solutions powered by our proprietary framework. Our Google Cloud Business unit will help our clients leverage proven best practices with speed and confidence.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Google Cloud, said, “We’re thrilled that LTI continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. The launch of the Google Cloud Business Unit at LTI will deliver innovative solutions and services to global customers to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys.”

LTI is a partner of Google Cloud. With its investment in cloud technologies, LTI has attained expertise across several Google Cloud products and workloads such as Google Cloud Compute, Google Cloud Databases, Open Source Technology, Cloud Native Application Development, and SAP on Google Cloud.