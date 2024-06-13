Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree has announced its collaboration with SNP, a software provider for managing complex digital data transformation processes, to launch its platform ‘MELD’. The platform will accelerate and assist with the reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, accelerating data integrations and process harmonisations for customers.

MELD addresses the requirements of companies that need fast, lean, cost-effective solutions tailored to address landscape consolidations, business process integrations & technology requirements in carve-out and merger scenarios. The platform incorporates a built-in framework for innovative data discovery and management and an accelerated cost-effective implementation, thus enabling enterprises to maximise business value with zero disruption for operations.

Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree, said, “Our experience and learnings of deploying SAP have helped us to develop the MELD platform in collaboration with SNP, through which we will be able to provide accelerated discovery, reliable data management, enhanced testing, and de-risked deployment. This platform helps organisations to avoid redundancies and minimises the changes with the desired result of maximum adoption and faster time-to-value to achieve business outcomes.”

This integrated platform will be useful for customers in manufacturing, consumer products, technology & services, and rnergy & utility segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.

“We are thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree in the M&A and divestiture space where we specialise in separating and migrating data for the businesses being acquired or spun off. Drawing upon our software automation platform CrystalBridge and our experience of over +1300 projects across 29 industries, SNP aims to deliver a faster, cost-effective data approach that minimises disruption and allows companies to improve business performance, drive growth and profitability,” commented Camilla Dahlen, President, and Managing Director, SNP North America.