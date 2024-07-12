LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has launched Canvas.ai, the company’s cutting-edge enterprise-ready AI platform, on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. According to the company, this new integration will add to LTIMindtree’s AI capabilities, unlocking flexibility and accelerated development for its clients to harness the power of AI. By combining Canvas.ai’s customizability, scalability, and intuitive user interface with Snowflake’s top-tier capabilities, enterprises can swiftly transform their applications, stated LTIMindtree.

This collaboration aims to bring together Canvas.ai’s capabilities of proactive governance and guardrails coupled with enterprise-grade models like Snowflake Arctic LLMs. Canvas.ai’s FinOps features, including rate limiting, token budgeting, and reporting, enhance the usability and efficiency of the LLMs that Snowflake Cortex AI is bringing to the table with access to industry-leading LLMs like Mixtral, LLaMA 3, and Gemma, said the company.

Ashish Varerkar, Vice President & Head, of Canvas AI, LTIMindtree said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Canvas.ai on Snowflake. Leveraging foundations like Snowflake’s Cortex AI, with supported LLMs and fine-tuning capabilities, we empower customers to select the right LLM models for their business use cases. Our core competencies include content moderation, outcome validation for LLM-based apps, and seamless orchestration of capabilities within organizations. With Canvas.ai, building LLM-based apps becomes remarkably easy for end users, harnessing the full potential of underlying capabilities.”

By leveraging Snowflake, Canvas.ai’s navigator applications will accelerate the GenAI journey. These pre-built apps simplify AI deployment, enabling organizations to roll out solutions effortlessly. This collaboration will create a robust ecosystem for enterprise AI deployment and transform AI-driven ideas into production, said the company.

“As Snowflake accelerates the AI journey for our product and customers, we recognize a common concern - selecting the right model for specific business use cases. Canvas.ai helps address this challenge with customizable parameters, empowering users to make better-informed choices without excessive costs. Beyond model selection, Canvas.ai helps ensure robust governance and security,” said Rithesh Makkena, Global Partner SE Leader, Snowflake.