LTIMindtree has announced it has expanded its presence in the United States with the inauguration of a new 6,500-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. It will serve as a hub for innovation with LTIMindtree’s Houston-based clients, the company said.

Located alongside other technology providers in the Northwest Houston region, the facility will be used to develop AI, digital transformation, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions, according to the company. It will also host joint innovation workshops and design thinking sessions here. The facility will serve as a training site to upskill the company’s as well as the client’s talent.

“We are excited to establish deeper roots in the vibrant community of Houston. The area is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs with an excellent talent pool and a strategic location that enables us to serve clients across industries. We are committed to a long-term association and look forward to growing with the community in times to come”, said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, of LTIMindtree.

The new facility is intended to foster collaboration with the energy and oil and gas companies that leverage LTIMindtree’s technology solutions and services. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on November 12, featured representatives from LTIMindtree, and Brad Mushinski, Director of Constituent Services, Houston City Council District G.

Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman, Houston City Council District G, said, “I congratulate LTIMindtree on the opening of their new Houston facility in the heart of District G. In addition to being the epicenter of the U.S. oil and gas industry, Houston has become a thriving hub for digital technology talent. LTIMindtree’s expanding presence is yet another indication of Houston’s bright future as a center for technology innovation”.

North America remains the largest market for the company, with 75% of its revenues coming from the geography in Q2FY25.

LTIMindtree’s share price was Rs 5,968.50 at 2:30 PM, down by 0.61 per cent.