LTIMindtree USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LTIMindtree, has announced a partnership, including a strategic investment in the US-based Voicing.AI. The subsidiary, on Tuesday, signed a definitive agreement with Voicing.AI to invest up to $6 million in convertible instruments to be issued by the latter.

According to its regulatory filing, the investment from LTIMindtree USA will be made within a week from the date of signing the definitive agreement for the acquisition.

The company said Voicing.AI’s proprietary technology brings human-like voice capability across more than 20 languages with conversational, contextual and emotional intelligence, in what is typically referred to as ‘agentic AI’.

Automation and AI

“Our investment with Voicing.AI aims to redefine how businesses interact with their customers through intelligent automation and AI,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “This partnership and investment not only underscore our commitment to innovation but also ensures that LTIMindtree is an early mover in capitalising on the disruption expected across platform operations.”

The company will help clients integrate Voicing.AI with their custom tools, knowledge bases - both structured or unstructured, CRM systems, and call management platforms and systems. This Agentic AI technology is compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and multi-layered data security protocols, the company said.

“Voicing.AI is fundamentally disrupting the massive customer engagement market by powering new revenue growth, personalising customer connections and fostering a human dialogue between a business and its customers. LTIMindtree presented us with a deeply focused comprehensive vision for this responsible AI transformation and we are excited to partner with the company,” said Abhi Kumar, Co-Founder, Voicing.AI. “We look forward to working with LTIMindtree’s global clients to fulfill the growing demand as more enterprises look to automate their platform operations.”