LTTS bags contract from global oil & gas major

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services company, said it has been selected by a global oil & gas major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of its integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US. This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than $100 million.

The press statement did not disclose the name of the company from which it had won the contract.

Efficiency improvements

Under the five-year engagement, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities, including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities.

The company will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology and solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS’ scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the US, the statement said.

“Our focus on multi-vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new-age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year programme is a testimony to our global plant engineering expertise,” Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services, said.