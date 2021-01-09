Ludo King surpasses 500 million downloads worldwide, adds new features

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Gametion Technologies’ Ludo King has announced a range of new features for the game.
This includes the launch of a new ‘Quick Ludo’ mode along with a five and six-player online feature. The six-player feature was initially launched in the offline multiplayer mode.
The Quick Ludo mode allows the players to fast finish the game in a shorter time frame, around 5 minutes.
The app has garnered massive popularity over the last year with shelter in place orders amid Covid-19. The game crossed over 500 million downloads worldwide in December 20.
Over the last nine months, Ludo King saw its Daily Active Users (DAUs) increase from 15 million to 32 million daily, while its Monthly Average Users (MAUs) rose from 110 to 142 million, the game’s parent company said.
Vikash Jaiswal, the founder of Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and creator of Ludo King, said,” With these features, our players will have a thrilling gaming experience. The 6-player mode will help bond with family, friends, and their extended family group. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay.”
Ludo King is currently played in 30 countries and available in 14 languages, the company said.
