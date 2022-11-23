The Swiss firm Luxoft, a DXC technology company, has opened a new office in Chennai with a headcount of 170, which would be expanded to 500 in the next two years.

The Chennai office is Luxoft’s third in India, following those in Bengaluru, established in 2017, and Pune (in 2020), says a release.

The Chennai office will be one of Luxoft’s Global Delivery Centers (GDC), extending the reach of its global solutions to regional clients in sectors such as banking and capital markets, oil and gas, and automotive.

The office will facilitate hybrid work, with vibrant open spaces that support collaborative, in-office work environments, the release said.

