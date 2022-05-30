Lyca Mobile to deploy Flytxt’s customer value management accelerator

Lyca Mobile, one of the world’s largest mobile virtual network operators with more than 16 million customers, is to deploy Flytxt’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer value management accelerator across its seven large markets.

Lyca is the world’s largest mobile virtual network operator with a presence in 23 countries across five continents — including the UK, the US and large parts of Europe. It is the market leader in the international prepaid mobile calls market.

Dutch company Flytxt is a pioneer in marketing automation and AI technology and specialises in offering customer life-time value management solutions to subscription and usage businesses such as telecom, banking, utilities, media, entertainment, and travel. It has an R&D office here at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

Feeds Salesforce solutions

Jogan Sakunanathan, Chief of Pricing and Product Management, Lyca Mobile

Earlier this year, Lyca Mobile had implemented Salesforce solutions to unify customer data and interactions to drive a personalised experience. The Flytxt accelerator will now feed actionable customer and product insights to these solutions to maximise customer life-time value. Lyca Mobile will deploy the solution in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, the US and the UK.

The accelerator harnesses analytics and AI using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points, a company spokesman said here. The partnership with Lyca Mobile marks the first time the accelerator will be deployed in the US and Europe.

Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt

Pilot demonstration

The accelerator is purpose-built AI that integrates with any customer relations management or customer experience environment via standard application programming interfaces.

Its power was demonstrated during a pilot in one of Lyca’s European markets where it harnessed predictive insights from the accelerator to execute marketing campaigns through the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, resulting in 1.3 per cent increase in average revenue per user, the spokesman said.

Ankit Rai, Head of Retention, CRM/CVM, Lyca Mobile

‘Customer interest at core’

Jogan Satkunanathan, Chief of Pricing and Product Management at Lyca Mobile, said the company wished to place customers and digital capabilities at the centre of its business strategy.

Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt, said communications service providers have a wealth of data yet often lack necessary technology for powering data-driven decisions that maximise customer life-time value.

Ankit Rai, Lyca Mobile’s Head of Retention, CRM/CVM, said the company is on a mission to provide personalised and contextually relevant customer experience at any touch point.