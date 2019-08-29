Ma vs Musk: Tech tycoons spar on future of artificial intelligence

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Jack Ma believes artificial intelligence poses no threat to humanity, but Elon Musk called that “famous last words” as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off on Thursday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai.
The Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the maverick industrialist behind Tesla and SpaceX frequently pulled pained expressions and raised eyebrows as they kicked off an AI conference with a dialogue that challenged attendees to keep up, veering from technology to Mars, death, and jobs.
However, the hot topic in the hour-long talk was AI, which has provoked increasing concern among scientists such as late British cosmologist Stephen Hawking who warned that it will eventually turn on and “annihilate” humanity.
“Computers may be clever, but human beings are much smarter,” Ma said. “We invented the computer — I’ve never seen a computer invent a human being.”
While insisting that he is “not a tech guy,” the e-commerce mogul added: “I think AI can help us understand humans better. I don’t think it’s a threat.”
Musk countered: “I don’t know man, that’s like, famous last words.” He said the “rate of advancement of computers in general is insane”, sketching out a vision in which super-fast, artificially intelligent devices eventually tire of dealing with dumb, slow humans.
“The computer will just get impatient if nothing else. It will be like talking to a tree,” Musk said.
Mankind’s hope lies in “going along for the ride” by harnessing some of that computing power, Musk said, as he offered an unabashed plug for his Neuralink Corporation.
Neuralink aims to develop implantable brain-machine interface devices, which conjures images of “The Matrix”, whose characters download software to their brains that instantly turns them into martial arts masters.
“Right now we are already a cyborg because we are so well-integrated with our phones and our computers,” said Musk, 48.
“The phone is like an extension of yourself. If you forget your phone, its like a missing limb.”
But humanity will also have more leisure time in the future as AI takes on much of the burden of transporting, feeding, and thinking for earthlings, said Ma.
“People could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of technology advances,” he said.
Ma, 54, who steps down next month as head of Alibaba Group, questioned Musk’s push to develop spacecraft that could help us colonise Mars. “We need a hero like you, but we need more heroes like us improving things on earth,” Ma said.
Musk countered that we must master interplanetary travel in case earth becomes uninhabitable.
Scientists like Hawking have said the same, citing the risk of nuclear war, a devastating virus, global warming or asteroid collision.
But not to worry: both agreed that human mortality is a good thing as each generation brings new ideas to the global challenges we face.
“It’s great to die,” Ma said, with Musk adding: “That’s probably true.”
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...