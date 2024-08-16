Magellanic Cloud reported a 40 per cent growth in net profit to ₹26.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

This growth was driven by a 37.3 per cent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), which reached ₹52.93 crore. Revenue from operations dipped 4.1 per cent t ₹132.17 crore.

“Achieving an EBITDA margin of 40.05% showcases our ability to navigate challenges and optimise for profitability,” said Joseph Sudheer Reddy, Global CEO of Magellanic Cloud.

He said the company’s subsidiary Scandron had received DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviatiojn) approvals for its small category Agri Drone and had conducted successful trials with Defence forces.