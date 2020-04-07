MAHE team wins an MIT hackathon on Covid-19

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
A team of three students from Manipal Institute of Technology, along with other overseas team members, has been declared winners in one of the tracks of the hackathon conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to build solutions for Covid-19, according to a statement by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).
It said that MIT had conducted a 48-hour virtual event to help tackle the most critical needs caused by the virus outbreak.
The hackathon started at 3.30 am on April 4 where participants formed teams to shortlist the problems and generate solutions. Three students of Manipal Institute of Technology — Akshatha Kamath, Shubham Rateria and Adri Rajaraman — participated in the event and pitched their idea in the initial pitch session.
They teamed up with Melia Watson (a respiratory therapist from Washington DC), Hsiang Wei Hu of Taiwan (Cofounder of Acusense Biomed) and Mariane Melo of the UK.
The team members’ solution was to build a ‘Tele Health’ platform for non-contact monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygen concentration using just a phone camera or webcam at home.
They worked on the proof of concepts, prototypes, and preliminary vision for execution over the weekend. The team members reconvened on Sunday to present their work in the form of a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer session with the judges.
The press statement said the team was declared as winners of their track – ‘Who to test and when’. The team members will now have an opportunity to co-develop and implement their solution with the support of partners. The team looks forward to improve the accuracy of its solution, and incorporate it into tele-medicine platforms, it added.
MIT’s Covid-19 ‘Beat the Pandemic’ challenge was divided into two sections – ‘Protecting vulnerable populations’ and ‘Helping health systems’. Five tracks were part of each of these sections.
‘Who to test and when’ was one among the five tracks under ‘Protecting vulnerable populations’ section.
