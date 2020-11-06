Make UPI payments through WhatsApp from today

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
WhatsApp has gone live with its UPI payments offering from Friday.
“Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp,” the messaging service said in a blog post, adding that it would necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India to use the service.
The announcement on Friday, came just after the National Payments Corporation of India allowed WhatsApp to ‘Go Live’ on UPI in the multi-bank model on Thursday night.
For UPI payments, WhatsApp is working with five banks in India: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank.
“People can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app,”it said, adding that the service is now available for people on the latest version of the iPhone and Android app.
It also stressed that payments is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment.
In a video statement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it had been working with the NPCI to make sure the payment service secure and reliable.
“Payments is available now in ten Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp.” he said.
Under the NPCI approval, WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of two crore in UPI. It had been running pilots of its payment service -WhatsApp Pay for the last two years, but till now it had not received permission to run it on a full scale due to concerns over data localisation.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
To ask, did you hide feminine symbols in the patriarchal Church of the time?
Terrie Samundra’s Kaali Khuhi, now streaming on Netflix, uses the horror genre to highlight Punjab’s history ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...