Malayalam and Bengali added on Google News Showcase

Google on Tuesday announced support for two more languages, Malayalam and Bengali, for Google News Showcase to help readers access news in these languages.

The tech giant had extended its Google News Showcase offering to India in May. It is an online experience and licensing programme to support news organisations and readers.

In September it had added support for four languages — Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu — in addition to English and Hindi in the dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover.

With the addition of Malayalam and Bengali, it will have over 60 partners representing more than 100 publications in eight languages.

“We continue to work with publishers of all kinds — from digital natives to regional media — in India to help them to engage with readers and deliver trusted information across our platforms,” Google said in a blog post.

“We are delighted to partner with the Indian news industry and support new digital formats and innovations to build a sustainable, independent and diverse news ecosystem,” it added.

Separately, Google had announced new product features and partnerships for India at the seventh edition of its Google for India event last week.