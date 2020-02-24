Managing varied data is one of HR’s biggest current challenges: Oracle official

Data is turning out to be the new fuel for growth, but issues regarding trust and privacy continue to rear their head. More so at the workplace, where gaining and maintaining trust is key for data defenders.

As corporates continue to spend huge amounts on digital transformation - embracing cloud computing solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), process automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) -- there are many changes taking place at the workplace.

Shaakun Khanna, Head of HCM Applications-APAC, Oracle, says technology changing the workplace is not new. “This is not a one-time change. All these technologies, be it AI, automation or IoT, are fundamentally creating new engines of growth, with data as the new propellant.”

By capturing and pulling insights from data, corporates can be empowered to increase operational efficiency and efficacy and drive sustainable business outcomes.

“Organisations can build efficiencies fuelled by robust data,” Khanna told BusinessLine on the sidelines of an HR awards event. “They can use AI and machine learning to bring proactive and predictive insight and personalise the workplace for employees.”

Drowning in data

However, though technology allows for the automation and streamlining of many operational processes and day-to-day tasks, organisations are drowning in data. The sheer amount of data that is being generated is overwhelming corporates and even HR departments.

With the personal data protection bill around the corner, many corporates are scrambling to build mechanisms, led by their HR teams, around how they handle data.

The Oracle official states that managing varied data is one of HR’s biggest current challenges. “What makes it even more daunting is that if not acted upon now, technologies will keep on generating more data, adding to HR woes.”

Trust is turning out to be an important factor. With employees concerned about the safety and privacy of the information they share with their employers, Khanna says it prevents them from utilising new technologies like AI.

Since trust is a core component of data confidence, the executive says building that trust by properly securing data can lead to a wealth of benefits. He adds many HR data leaders have noticed the many benefits to this in terms of customer advocacy, loyalty and revenue.

“In order to face this challenge head-on, HR leaders need to establish proper data management protocols, effective training and embrace accountability. The rewards will be felt in the systems that connect and empower HR heads to deliver increasingly powerful insights around employee productivity and talent risk as also deliver positive employee experiences,” he adds.