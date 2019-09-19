Manhattan Associates opens new India facility

US-based Manhattan Associates, an enterprise applications company that provides supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions, opened a 1.7-lakh sq ft facility in Brigade Tech Gardens, Brookefields, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Over 1,400 team members will be located in this new facility designed by Seattle-based design firm NBBJ. The 26-acre Brigade Tech Gardens campus offers amenities such as health and fitness centre, a wide range of dining options, a retail plaza, a hotel, apartments and a conference centre.

“We started out in India in 2002 with eight people that worked with us in Atlanta who were returning to their homeland, forming the core of the very original management team that we had. We began with R&D operations in Bengaluru and over the last 18 years have expanded our footprint to nearly 1,500 people today,” Eddie Capel, President and CEO, told BusinessLine.

Elaborating on the company’s India journey, he said: “We continued to expand our R&D team and brought more of our products here. We have a professional services team, a global implementation team, a call centre, a technical resolution customer service team, a shared services team including an internal IT team, a fairly large internal Finance team, here in Bengaluru. On top of all of that we started taking over the management of the systems that we deploy for our customers for them with 24/7 management of customer systems in Bengaluru as well. Its been a longish journey but, now every discipline in our company is represented here. Two-thirds (roughly 67 per cent ) of our R&D is now done here for all of our products.

The three most popular products of the company’s 20 product portfolio are its Warehouse Management System which contributes to 50 per cent of its total revenue, followed by Order Management System and Transportation Management System. Walmart, Renault Nissan, Schneider Electric, Nike, Adidas, DHL, Staples, Target, Home Depot, Carrefour, Best Buy, Sysco, Lacoste, Under Armour are among Manhattan’s 1,200 customers.

Ushasri Tirumala, Senior Vice-President, and General Manager of India for Manhattan, said: “We have thinking pods, breakaway areas, phone booths, green meeting rooms and ergonomically designed workstationsfor developing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. We hire 150-200 people on an average every year.”