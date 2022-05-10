Manisha Saboo elected HSYEA President

Manisha Saboo, Centre Head of Infosys (Hyderabad SEZ), has become the first woman President of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises’ Association (HYSEA). She has been elected to the top post in the association (for the term 2022-24) during the 30 th Annual General Body meeting of the association.

She will be taking over as the President from Bharani Kumar Aroll, who held the position through the pandemic years.

Prior to this post at HYSEA, Manisha Saboo headed the association’s CSR Forum, leading Covid-19 relief activities.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, she forged alliances between the industry, academia and the government.

The other office-bearers are: Vice-President - Prashanth Nandella (President and Chief Operating Officer, Firstsource); General Secretary - Ramakrishna Lingireddy, (President of Auropro Soft Systems); and Treasurer - Santanu Paul (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) of TalentSprint.