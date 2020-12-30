Manohar Reddy elected President of TiE Hyderabad chapter

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad, a global network of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, has named Manohar Reddy as the President of TiE’s Hyderabad Chapter for the year 2021.

He will succeed Sridhar Pinnapureddy, who will demit his office on December 31.

TiE has chapters in 63 cities in 14 countries.

Manohar Reddy, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of technology services firm Feuji Inc., said he would focus on supporting startups and building global partnerships.

“The Chapter looks forward to Manohar’s knowledge, and entrepreneurial experience to further TiE’s initiatives,” Sridhar Reddy Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, has said.

“The new leadership will continue the momentum with a focus on outcome-based initiatives, cross-chapter collaboration and building global partnerships,” Manohar Reddy said.

The Hyderabad Chapter’s new board would comprise: Suresh Raju (Managing Director, Golden Hills Capital); Bhat Dittakavi (CEO of Variance Ai); Murali Kakarla, CEO of Innobox Systems; and Narasimhan Venkatesh, Sr. Director of Silicon Labs.