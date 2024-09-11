G42, the UAE-based technology firm led by former head of Xiaomi’s India operations Manu Jain, will soon launch NANDA – a Hindi Large Language Model.
NANDA is a 13-billion parameter model trained on approximately 2.13 trillion tokens of language datasets, including Hindi. With a name inspired by one of India’s highest peaks, NANDA is the result of a collaboration between Inception (a G42 company), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence - the world’s first graduate research university dedicated to AI - and Cerebras Systems.
“As India stands on the brink of AI-powered growth, G42 is proud to contribute to this journey with the launch of NANDA in support of India’s AI ambitions,” says Manu Jain, CEO – G42 India.
In August 2023, G42 launched JAIS, the world’s first open-source Arabic LLM. Building on this success, NANDA extends G42’s mission to empower India’s scientific, academic, and developer communities by accelerating the growth of a vibrant Hindi language AI ecosystem and ensure broad access to AI across the region, said a press release.
