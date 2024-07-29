Ola Electric is navigating new troubles with MapmyIndia suing it for allegedly copying its data and breaching the licensing agreement while creating Ola Maps. It looks like full fledged desi map war ahead.

Earlier this month, Ola launched its own maps product, Ola Maps, becoming the second major indigenous player, besides MapmyIndia, to compete against Google Maps.

According to sources, CE Info Systems — the parent entity of MapMyIndia — has accused Ola Electric of copying its data to build Ola Maps.

It has alleged that Ola cached and saved the data, and reverse engineered a licensed product.

When contacted, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “Ola Electric wishes to address the recent claims made by CE Info Systems Limited (CE Info) in relation to the alleged issues with Ola Maps vis-à-vis MapmyIndia and reported in news media. We would like to state unequivocally that these allegations are false, malicious and misleading. Ola Electric stands by the integrity of its business practices. We will suitably respond to the notice shortly.”

‘data theft’

While businessline could not get a copy of the legal filing, a media report has quoted a legal document sent to Ola Electric by CE Info Systems which read, “You have duplicated our client’s API (application programming interface) and SDKs (software development kits) from proprietary sources belonging to our client to build Ola Maps. It is firmly stated that our client’s exclusive data has been copied/derived by you to further your illegal motive and for your unjust commercial gains.” MapmyIndia declined to comment when businessline reached out to it.

During the launch of Ola Maps, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that the in-house navigational product would result in the company saving ₹100 crore a year.

Before this, the cab hailing company was using services of external mapping providers like MapmyIndia and Google Maps.

Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs had for the first time announced a partnership with MapmyIndia back in 2015 through a multi-year licence to seek access to its mapping data.

Subsequently, in 2022, Ola Electric onboarded MapMyIndia’s services on to the S1 Pro electric scooter.