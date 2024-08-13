EyeROV, a marine robotics deep-tech startup providing products and solutions in the field of underwater domain, has raised ₹10 crore ($1.2 million) in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds deployed will strengthen EyeROV’s geographical expansion into international markets and develop advanced marine robotics products and solutions to augment EyeROV’s current offerings, a press release said.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Alumnus Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P, EyeROV is a deep-tech company specialising in marine robotics and AI. The company has successfully introduced India’s first commercial underwater drones/ROVs and launched an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) that is providing solutions in both India and the MENA region.

EyeROV also possesses unique capabilities for inspecting very long tunnels and pipelines and has advanced integration capabilities for specialised payloads.

Johns T Mathai, CEO, EyeROV said, “With this funding, the company will be able to scale up its sales, R&D, and operations much faster. We have developed unique, differentiated solutions for underwater infrastructure inspections that have been successfully validated in the Indian market and are now ready for global expansion”.

The company serves clients such as Tata, Adani, BPCL, DRDO, and the Indian Coast Guard.