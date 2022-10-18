Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage”, in an Instagram post.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share about end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, which Apple lacks on iMessage. Moreover, Zuckerberg also said WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption works across Android and iOS. In addition, he also mentioned about disappearing messages and end-to-end encryption of backedup chats.

Mark Zuckerberg post on Instagram | Photo Credit: -

A few days ago, the Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart tweeted a video, explaining how WhatsApp is safer than iMessage. Cathcart said,”If you have an iPhone, you’ve probably noticed when your texts change colour out of the blue. That means your message was sent via SMS. This reduced privacy happens without warning or your consent. WhatsApp is far more private and secure for many reasons.”

We're expanding the marketing campaign we started back in January to tell people in the U.S. about the importance of end-to-end encryption. 5.5 billion SMS messages are still sent daily in the U.S., but SMS messages aren't secure. pic.twitter.com/c0P8FW37Rw — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 17, 2022

If you have an iPhone, you've probably noticed when your texts change color out of the blue. That means your message was sent via SMS. This reduced privacy - happens without warning or your consent. WhatsApp is far more private and secure for many reasons. pic.twitter.com/aRKix9vc6A — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 17, 2022

On an interesting note, the posts on Apple’s iMessage from WhatsApp come at a time when WhatsApp has also been facing sever backlash on security concerns.