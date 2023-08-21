Bengaluru- based martech start-up hypergro.ai has raised seed funding of ₹7 crore.

The round was led by Silverneedle Ventures with participation from Huddle, TDV Partners, HME Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, FiiRE, and angel investors like Arjun Vaidya, Ankit Kedia, and Rajesh Sawhney.

A substantial slice of this fund will be channelled to Hypergro’s core – its AI capabilities. This encompasses in-depth data exploration, refining predictive algorithms, and polishing automation to offer clients results. The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales, and marketing, said the company.

Hypergro.ai helps brands harness the raw power of user-generated content (UGC) and couples it with artificial intelligence. This synergy not only simplifies the customer acquisition trajectory but also offers brands a tool that’s both cost-effective and resonant with modern audiences.

“At hypergro, we’re not merely witnessing the future - we’re crafting it. By merging the power of AI with the authenticity of UGC, we’re redefining the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Our mission is to make this groundbreaking shift both transformational and available to everyone,” said Rituraj Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of hypergro.ai.

The startup was founded in the year 2022 by Rituraj Biswas (CEO), Neha Soman (CBO), Abhijeet Kumar (CTO), and Arijit Mukhopadhyay (CPTO).

Prashant Panday, Partner at Silverneedle Ventures, said, “Hypergro.ai attacks the biggest challenge facing consumer marketing companies - rising CACs. We at Silverneedle Ventures believe strongly in the power of technology in general and AI in particular. We are proud to lead this round and repose confidence in the dynamic founders of the company”.