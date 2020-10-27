Maruti, Microsoft develop HAMS technology for driving licence tests

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), in collaboration with Microsoft Research India, has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s licence.

The technology, HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety), has been deployed at the Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Uttarakhand Transport Department, MSIL said in a statement.

The technology is also being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India.

These centres are equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check the driving skills of the applicants and replace manual assessment of candidates, it said.

During the testing process, the applicant’s car is fastened with a HAMS-enabled smartphone that monitors the driver as well as the road in front. It employs advanced artificial intelligence models for efficient and robust operations. For driving tests, HAMS has been customised to include capabilities such as precise tracking of the vehicle’s trajectory during designated test manoeuvres.

To ensure transparency, in case of a disagreement on the test results, applicants can also avail the option of viewing a video recording of their test drive.

“Maruti Suzuki started its driving training initiative in 2000. We have cumulatively trained over 3.4 million drivers nationally. Efficient testing of candidates seeking driver’s licence is an important step towards imparting good driving behaviour. Use of latest technologies help bring transparency," Ajay Kumar Tomer, Executive Advisor, MSIL, said.