Mastercard to partner with Zeta, to also invest an undisclosed amount

Banking SaaS start-up Zeta announced a 5-year global partnership with Mastercard. The global card network will jointly launch credit cards with issuers worldwide on Zeta’s modern, cloud-native, and fully API-ready credit processing stack. With this partnership, Mastercard is also making an undisclosed financial investment in Zeta.

Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder & CEO of Zeta, said, “Amongst other benefits, our stack allows issuers to increase the lending book by composing contextual upsells using our extensive APIs and SDKs; reduce costs via pay-as-you-go SaaS billing; improve customer satisfaction by launching rich, self-serve experiences for card holders; and launch and iterate faster using our infinitely scalable cloud-native deployment. In Mastercard, we have a partner that is committed to undertake this journey with us and truly believes in this mission.”

With both partners pre-configuring key capabilities behind the scenes, issuers will now be able to launch cards much faster, making it easier than ever to rapidly design and launch flexible, highly customisable card programmes.

‘Opportunity to grow’

“As people shop and bank online more than ever before, Mastercard is partnering with Zeta to provide issuing banks and fintech innovators with modern credit card processing capabilities at scale that will maximise the safety, security and convenience of e-commerce, online banking, and contactless transactions. By deploying Zeta’s credit processing stack, issuers will have an opportunity to grow their user base, drive higher usage and enter new geographical markets, all while accelerating the cashless revolution around the world,” said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

The two companies had earlier collaborated for Asia Pacific in 2018 when Zeta joined Start Path, Mastercard’s global start-up engagement programme. More recently, Zeta joined the Mastercard Developers Partner Network, Engage. This programme will enable Zeta to gain access to the Mastercard network to pre-integrate or bundle products and services, including Mastercard’s Digital First and Fintech Express programmes.