Matrimony.com net profit drops by 40%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

Matrimony.com, a Chennai-based online matrimony company, reported a 40 per cent drop in net profit to ₹9 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as against ₹15 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, when compared with the March ‘19 quarter, the net profit increased by 31 per cent. Revenue during June quarter increased by 7 per cent to ₹96 crore. The company ended the quarter with four million active profiles and added 1.2 million profiles and 1.76 lakh paid subscriptions, says a press release.

