Matrimony.com reports 47% growth in Q1 consolidated net profit

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 12, 2021

Adds 2.2 lakh paid subscriptions during the quarter.

Matrimony.com on Thursday reported a 47.5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2021 at ₹13.8 crore. The consumer internet company posted a net profit of ₹9.36 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 21.5 per cent to ₹105.45 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal against ₹86.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company said it added 2.2 lakh paid subscriptions during the quarter.

