Matthew McCormack to be MD for UST in Australia-New Zealand

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has announced the appointment of Matthew McCormack as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). He will lead the expansion and growth of the company and champion its vision of ‘Transforming Lives’ in the ANZ region.

The US-headquartered UST, backed by Temasek, recently announced over 10,000 new hires across the globe, including Australia and New Zealand, with digital proficiencies and key skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernisation, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and automation.

To push UST vision in ANZ

Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said, “Matt’s deep knowledge of the Australian and New Zealand markets, along with his ability to align business objectives, technology investments, and customer outcomes, will be the cornerstone of our accelerated growth in the market.

“His appointment reflects our focus as we rapidly expand our business across the region. UST helps clients with faster adoption of digital transformation which in turn will help them with faster time to market in new product offerings, expand business, and improve revenue and margins,” he added.

UST is investing heavily in the Australia and New Zealand market, said Alexander Varghese, COO. “Matt will lead our business expansion, client relationships, talent growth, industry and academia partnerships, brand building, and social impact initiatives in ANZ region,” Varghese said.

‘Huge potential in ANZ market’

Prior to joining UST, McCormack led some of the largest digital transformations in the ANZ region, building diverse teams across Asia-Pacific to support clients to design, build, and scale meaningful experiences to transform organisations. His experience cuts across a broad range of industries including banking and finance, logistics, education, telecommunications, government, and defence.

“I see a huge potential for UST to be the market leader in the human-centered digital transformation space in Australia and New Zealand, especially with the breadth and depth of offerings and the global partnership ecosystem UST has built over the past 22 years,” McCormack said.

Prior to joining UST, McCormack had been with Cognizant as Head of Consulting for Cognizant Digital Business and Technology across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets.