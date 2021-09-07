Matthew McCormack to be MD for UST in Australia-New Zealand

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has announced the appointment of Matthew McCormack as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). He will lead the expansion and growth of the company and champion its vision of ‘Transforming Lives’ in the ANZ region.
The US-headquartered UST, backed by Temasek, recently announced over 10,000 new hires across the globe, including Australia and New Zealand, with digital proficiencies and key skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernisation, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and automation.
Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said, “Matt’s deep knowledge of the Australian and New Zealand markets, along with his ability to align business objectives, technology investments, and customer outcomes, will be the cornerstone of our accelerated growth in the market.
“His appointment reflects our focus as we rapidly expand our business across the region. UST helps clients with faster adoption of digital transformation which in turn will help them with faster time to market in new product offerings, expand business, and improve revenue and margins,” he added.
UST is investing heavily in the Australia and New Zealand market, said Alexander Varghese, COO. “Matt will lead our business expansion, client relationships, talent growth, industry and academia partnerships, brand building, and social impact initiatives in ANZ region,” Varghese said.
Prior to joining UST, McCormack led some of the largest digital transformations in the ANZ region, building diverse teams across Asia-Pacific to support clients to design, build, and scale meaningful experiences to transform organisations. His experience cuts across a broad range of industries including banking and finance, logistics, education, telecommunications, government, and defence.
“I see a huge potential for UST to be the market leader in the human-centered digital transformation space in Australia and New Zealand, especially with the breadth and depth of offerings and the global partnership ecosystem UST has built over the past 22 years,” McCormack said.
Prior to joining UST, McCormack had been with Cognizant as Head of Consulting for Cognizant Digital Business and Technology across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...