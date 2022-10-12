Maveric Systems, a Chennai-based bank-tech solutions provider, today announced plans to on-board and mentor 1,000 technology professionals to become specialists in banking technology through its career accelerator programme ‘Think NXT’.

Designed for technology professionals with four-six years of experience and knowledge in .Net, Java, Python, Angular, and Node, the Think NXT programme will provide tech professionals direct work exposure with global and regional banking leaders and access to new-age technology stacks and platforms, the company said in a press release.

Started in 2000, Maveric Systems is a banking-only focused IT services company, which partners global banks to solve business challenges using emerging technologies across retail and corporate banking and wealth management domains.

The company said it has already attracted 500 tech professionals for the programme, which will provide young techies an opportunity to grow 1.5 times faster as domain-technology specialists, compared to their peers who are generalists in the technology space.

Kishan Sundar, Senior Vice-President of Digital Practice, said, the Think NXT programme is a commitment from Maveric’s leadership, with dedicated investment for talented techies who are passionate about new age tech advancements and keen to keep their careers in acceleration mode.

