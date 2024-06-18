Maxim AI, an enterprise-grade evaluation and observability platform for AI applications, announced a $3 million funding round led by Elevation Capital. The round also saw participation from marquee angel investors, including founders of Postman, Chargebee, Groww, Razorpay, and Media.net, among others. With the infusion of capital, Maxim announced the General Availability (GA) launch of their platform.

Founded in 2023 by Google-Postman duo Vaibhavi Gangwar and Akshay Deo, Maxim aims to bring the best practices of traditional software development to streamline AI development workflows.

Maxim’s infrastructure, which sits between the foundational model and application layers of the AI stack, is focused on AI developers, who comprise the traditional AI/ML engineers and the emerging class of backend engineers now leading AI development across organisations. The Maxim stack provides end-to-end AI evaluation across the development lifecycle—from prompt engineering, pre-release, and post-release testing for quality and functionality to data management and fine-tuning. While the automated evaluation platform helps teams ship products more than five times faster, it also offers the critical last mile for evaluation, including support for human evaluation as well as custom datasets and models.

“Even though we are seeing tremendous value creation in the AI hardware and foundational model stack, for the benefits to be realised meaningfully up the value chain, we need the products built on top of the GenAI stack to be trustworthy and reliable. This makes evaluation a very critical piece of AI infrastructure. However, today, there is no standardisation in the GenAI testing space, unlike traditional software development. With our users, Maxim has become a core piece of infrastructure powering high-quality AI development, streamlining team collaboration, and saving development teams hundreds of hours per month,” Vaibhavi Gangwar and Akshay Deo said in a joint statement.

Talking about the investment, Akarsh Shrivastava, Principal, Elevation Capital, said, “Maxim AI is addressing a crucial need in the evolving AI landscape. Their focus on creating a standardised, scalable evaluation infrastructure addresses a deep pain point for AI developers. As the complexity and diversity of AI use cases continue to rise, Maxim’s platform will play a critical role in ensuring trustworthy and reliable AI systems. We are super excited to partner with Vaibhavi and Akshay as they build Maxim into a critical piece of this AI-catalysed paradigm shift.”

So far, in its private beta, the company has attracted multiple global customers at the forefront of the AI revolution. Maxim will expand its platform capabilities, including proprietary domain-specific evaluations for quality and security, and its data engine to accelerate reliable and scalable deployment of AI products. The company plans to use the funds to expand its world-class team and scale its operations to partner with more leading enterprises building AI products.