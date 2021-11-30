McAfee, FireEye announce availability of new cloud security capabilities on Amazon Web Services

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye have announced the availability of new cloud security capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well as integration with Amazon Inspector, a vulnerability management service.

“Threats in the cloud are unique because data is stored with a third-party provider and accessed over the internet. This means visibility and control over that data is limited.” Michelle Salvado, Senior Vice-President (Engineering) of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, has said in a statement.

“The combined technology and intelligence of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye protect AWS customers by providing that additional visibility and control, reducing overall risk while also allowing for faster migration to the cloud and easier, more streamlined interoperability,” Michelle Salvado said.