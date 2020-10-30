McAfee launches integrated architecture to secure cloud-native application ecosystem

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
McAfee Corporation, a device-to-cloud cyber-security company, announced MVISION Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), an integrated architecture to secure the cloud-native application ecosystem.
According to the official release, MVISION CNAPP aims to deliver consistent data protection, threat prevention, governance, and compliance throughout the cloud-native application lifecycle, including container and OS-based workloads.
McAfee believes that accelerated by Covid-19, every enterprise is undergoing a digital transformation mandate. These enterprises need a simplified architecture, one that enables them to leapfrog the cost and reap benefits from the cloud-native ecosystem.
Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, said in a statement: “Enterprises are adopting cloud architectures in their digital transformation journey to drive innovation. However, threats have evolved to exploit cloud-native misconfigurations, resulting in loss of data and reputational damage.”
He added: “Developers need to be empowered with the tools that can address the security needs of this new environment, to unleash their creative potential, and deploy applications that can augment the power of the cloud.”
“McAfee MVISION CNAPP extends MVISION Cloud’s data protection to provide comprehensive threat prevention, risk management, and compliance through an automated and frictionless model to secure the cloud-native application ecosystem,” he further noted.
MVISION CNAPP claims to be the industry’s first platform to bring application and data context to converge Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for public cloud infrastructure, and Cloud Workload Protection to protect hosts and workloads. This includes VMs, containers, and serverless functions.
