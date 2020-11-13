McAfee opens API, developer windows

Cyber security solutions firm McAfee has launched MVISION Marketplace, MVISION API (application programming interface) and MVISION Developer Portal, to allow customers to integrate its applications with security environment.

“This enables security teams to swiftly address security gaps in their architecture and improve security posture,” the firm has said.

The API framework will help organisations respond faster to threats, while reducing total cost of operations by automating MVISION Platform capabilities and integrating with their IT and security operations.

“In many security environments, IT and Security Operations Center (SOC) teams lack unified information, spend too much time on routine operations, and lack automation,” McAfee said.

The MVISION Marketplace is an application marketplace, which will help McAfee and ecosystem partners deliver pre-integrated solutions to their customers.

The MVISION Developer Portal facilitates application developers to build, test, and certify their applications prior to making them available on MVISION Marketplace.

“With today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape, organisations need to adopt new technologies to help resolve emerging threats and to secure all their assets,” Javed Hasan, Global Head (Enterprise products strategy and alliances) of McAfee, said.

“Time is critical in the context of defence against threats and enterprises need the ability to integrate and deploy new solutions. With the new Marketplace, Developer Portal, and API we are enabling customers to quickly and easily implement the security tools they need,” he said.