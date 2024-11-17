With India becoming the second largest smartphones market and third largest automobiles market, Taiwan-based semiconductor design company, MediaTek is betting big on both these sectors in the country to grow its market share, a top official has said.

“India holds strategic importance for MediaTek, serving as both a key market and a vital talent hub. With a significant research and development (R&D) presence in India for many years, we have been at the forefront of developing innovative technologies in computing, connectivity and software,” Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President of Global Marketing, MediaTek, told businessline.

According to market research firm Counterpoint, MediaTek led India’s smartphone chipset market with a 54 per cent share in the first half of 2024 and around 64 per cent of all 5G handsets priced at less than ₹30,000 shipped to India were powered by MediaTek.

“Our growing smartphone market share in India highlights the value we bring to our partners and customers. Beyond smartphones and smart devices, we see tremendous potential in India’s automotive sector. In four-wheelers, MediaTek has collaborations for Dimensity Automotive platform with Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Tata Motors for Punch.eV and Skoda Auto for Slavia,” Moynihan said.

“In two-wheelers, the company has recently collaborated with JioThings on electric vehicles (EVs), including the Kinetic Green Flex and Green E-Luna,” he added.

MediaTek and JioThings Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, recently announced the launch of Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module specially tailored for the two-wheeler market.

“This collaboration brings together MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology and Jio Things’ innovative digital solutions to strengthen its presence in the two-wheeler space and revolutionise the EV landscape,” the company said.

According to a recent report also by Techarc, an independent market and analytics firm, in-car computing & intelligence (GenAI) and cloud applications will become integral to cars helping real-time processing of data to assist drivers. OEMs and technology providers are closely collaborating to explore how best the available technology blocks be used and localised in the Indian context.

Globally, technology providers like chipset industry foresee automotive connectivity having opportunity equal to mobile business. The cumulative revenues of chipset companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek have already crossed $1.5 billion from the automotive sector and is registering a healthy double-digit growth in revenues year on year, it added.

Last week, MediaTek showcased its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and a line-up of 5G chipsets, including the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and 7300 SoCs. It also showcased some of the latest collaborations across the portfolio, including Smart TVs powered by Motorola & Realme, Miko3 Smart Robot, HFCL 5G FWA CPE, GX Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 PON routers, Smart Android Kiosks from iMin and Jiobook, powerful tablets from Acer, and IoT and connectivity gateway devices from Invendis.