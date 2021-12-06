MediaTek says it is upbeat on 5G prospects in 2022

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
MediaTek, one of the world’s leading fabless semiconductor companies, has said that it is upbeat on 5G prospects in 2022 and is looking at expanding its portfolio in India with a comprehensive range of mainstream, premium and flagship products.
This was announced on the sidelines of the 9th edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries- “Unlocking the Future”, focused on the latest technology trends from MediaTek and the smartphones/smart devices market in India.
“We at MediaTek are focused on making 2022 a year aimed at rapid growth, business success, and substantial expansion in our R&D capabilities. Our journey has been sustained, and we have grown consistently in size and revenue. This year is significant for us as we have, with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, covered the entire spectrum from flagship to the mainstream," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said.
“For 2022, we are focused on further strengthening our presence in India, offering incredible experiences to customers, and supporting the country’s technology initiatives with our expertise and collaboration with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)," he added.
MediaTek is powering nearly two-billion connected devices a year.
“This is for the first time in any tech transition in India that a strong device ecosystem will precede the commercial launch of services. By the time we have official 5G services kicking in, India might already have over 50 million active 5G devices," Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said.
Sharing key highlights from the ‘The Connected Indian – 2021’ Report, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst Techarc said, “With a rapidly changing lifestyle powered by technology, consumers are reinforcing their focus on ‘smartisation’ by shifting towards smart devices ecosystem which includes personal use gadgets, devices for home and office."
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...