MediaTek says it is upbeat on 5G prospects in 2022

MediaTek, one of the world’s leading fabless semiconductor companies, has said that it is upbeat on 5G prospects in 2022 and is looking at expanding its portfolio in India with a comprehensive range of mainstream, premium and flagship products.

This was announced on the sidelines of the 9th edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries- “Unlocking the Future”, focused on the latest technology trends from MediaTek and the smartphones/smart devices market in India.

“We at MediaTek are focused on making 2022 a year aimed at rapid growth, business success, and substantial expansion in our R&D capabilities. Our journey has been sustained, and we have grown consistently in size and revenue. This year is significant for us as we have, with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, covered the entire spectrum from flagship to the mainstream," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said.

“For 2022, we are focused on further strengthening our presence in India, offering incredible experiences to customers, and supporting the country’s technology initiatives with our expertise and collaboration with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)," he added.

MediaTek is powering nearly two-billion connected devices a year.

“This is for the first time in any tech transition in India that a strong device ecosystem will precede the commercial launch of services. By the time we have official 5G services kicking in, India might already have over 50 million active 5G devices," Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said.

Sharing key highlights from the ‘The Connected Indian – 2021’ Report, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst Techarc said, “With a rapidly changing lifestyle powered by technology, consumers are reinforcing their focus on ‘smartisation’ by shifting towards smart devices ecosystem which includes personal use gadgets, devices for home and office."