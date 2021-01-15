Medium acquires social digital book platform Glose

Online publishing platform Medium announced that it has acquired Glose- a social digital book platform based in Paris, France.

The financials of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Glose has over a million readers in 200 countries, according to an official release.

The platform allows readers to access ebooks and audiobooks laptop, tablet or smartphone, online and offline. Users can create booklists, engage in reading groups, share highlights and annotations of the books they read and set personal reading goals on the platform.

The platform has ebooks and audiobooks of thousands of publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster.

With the integration of Glose, Medium will have over 1.5 million books available within its ecosystem, as it expands beyond articles and blogs.

“We’re impressed not only by Glose’s reading products and technology, but also by their experience in partnering with book authors and publishers,” said Ev Williams, Medium CEO.

“The vast majority of the world’s ideas are stored in books and journals, yet are hardly searchable nor shareable. With Glose, we want to improve that experience within Medium’s large network of engaged readers and writers,” Williams said.

Nicolas Princen, founder and CEO of Glose said, “Joining Medium is a great opportunity to bring our technology to a wider number of readers around the world.”