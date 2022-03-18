Meesho clocks 1.4 crore orders in Holi sale, surpasses 2021 peak Diwali demand

Internet commerce platform, Meesho has recorded 1.4 crore orders in 3-day of its Holi sale (March 4-6) and is said to have surpassed 2021 peak Diwali demand.

During the recently concluded sale, the company saw nearly 80 per cent of the demand coming from tier-2+ markets such as Amravati, Aurangabad, Faizabad, Muzaffarpur and Silchar. The platform also witnessed a sizable increase in the sale of jewellry, footwear, electronics and apparel.

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business, Meesho said, “The recently concluded Holi sale event was a significant milestone for us. Our efforts to ensure consumers have access to quality products at the lowest prices is helping us cater to growing demand from Bharat consumers. Recording 14 million orders in just 3 days, with 80 per cent of this demand coming from tier-2+ cities underscores our efforts to democratise e-commerce for everyone. With over 77 million unique product listings, we will continue to expand our product portfolio to make Meesho a single-shopping destination for the next billion consumers in the country.”

Increase in orders

During the Holi sale, sellers are said to have witnessed about 230 per cent increase in orders. Meesho has recently announced initiatives like zero per cent commission, zero penalty, and seven-day payment cycle for its sellers to earn better profit margins. In 2021, over 71 per cent of all new Meesho users are said to have came from Tier-3+ markets.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.