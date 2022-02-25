Meesho looking to enable close to 100 million small entities digitise their businesses

Internet commerce company Meesho is looking to enable close to 100 million small businesses succeed online. The company has so far helped over four lakh sellers across the country digitise their businesses.

In 2021, Meesho witnessed a nearly six times increase in the number of sellers on the platform from West Bengal.

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers come from Tier-II cities. To further help sellers scale their online business; the company announced a zero per cent commission model in July 2021. This helped sellers on the platform save over Rs 200 crore in five months between July-December 2021. On an average, sellers on Meesho have seen their businesses grow by nearly 76 per cent over a period of two years.

According to Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho, the company has been able to create opportunities for seller communities throughout India through its innovative strategies.

“As a testament to this, we have witnessed a significant rise in the number of sellers being onboarded on our platform. We are confident that this trajectory will help us reach our ultimate destination, which is to enable 100 million small businesses succeed online in India,” he said in a virtual conference on Friday.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to efficiently run their businesses on the ecosystem.