MeitY organises Deep Dive Training programme on cyber security for CISOs

Aimed at creating awareness around cyber security and develop an empowered and strong cyber ecosystem in government organisations, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is conducting a six-day Deep Dive Training programme.

The programme is organised for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials from various Ministries and Departments, government and semi-government organisations from Central and State governments, PSUs, banks, among others.

Experts from both government and private sector are attending the training programme focused on topics like Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standards, mobile security, cyber security products in India, data security, identity protection and cryptography, MeitY said on Thursday.

“India is ranked among top 10 countries, out of 182, in cyber security posture for the year 2020, jumping from the 47th position in the year 2018. This is a significant achievement with respect to the cyber preparedness in India,” Amitesh Kumar Sinha, IRAS, Joint Secretary, e-Governance, MeitY said.

The Deep Dive Training programme under the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative empowers the CISOs to secure their organisations from cyber threats and for smooth delivery of e-Gov services and functioning of production units. NeGD has been consistently organising such workshops with the primary goal of promoting a safe digital space among citizens.

The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative was launched in January 2018 by the MeitY and it is the first public-private partnership of its kind that leverages the expertise of the IT industry in cyber security along with MeitY’s organisations such as CDAC, CERT-In, NIC and STQC as the knowledge partners in this training programme.