Bonatra, a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) start-up for men’s health issues, has raised ₹5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund.

The round saw participation from angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck. Other investors who participated in the round include Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, Founders, Morningcart (Big Basket Daily), Ankit Maheshwari, CFO India, Cars24, and others.

The funding will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team and grow the customer base.

Founded in March 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh(CEO), Manjari Chandra(CMO), Ramanpreet Singh(COO), and Amit Acharya(CTO), Bonatra is a doctor-led IoMT unified health stack solution to treat, manage, and reverse chronic diseases in men. It aims to help people with chronic diseases manage their conditions using easy-to-use IoMT devices.

Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO, and Co-Founder, Bonatra, said, “We founded Bonatra, intending to enable men to take proactive steps to prevent, manage, and reverse various health conditions. We have received an overwhelming response from our doctor partners and patrons for our holistic healthcare programs. The new investment will accelerate our next phase of growth and enable us to strengthen our presence in the market.”

The solutions at Bonatra include personalised, targeted lifestyle, nutritional and fitness interventions to balance hormones, managing early andropause, gut reset and correcting gut dysbiosis (imbalance in gut bacteria), and harnessing natural detox procedures to reduce heavy metal toxicity in the body.

The company said it has served 1,000 patrons and works with over 400 doctors across India. Over the next six months, Bonatra plans to partner with 2,000 doctors to help patrons recover from various conditions like diabetes, thyroid, BP, sexual health issues, fatty liver, weight issues, etc.