Merck announces an investment of $250 million in new facility in Switzerland

Merck, a science and technology company, has announced an investment of $250 million in a new facility in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. The facility - Merck Biotech Development Centre – is dedicated to biotech development and manufacturing for clinical studies.

This investment will help to sustainably secure capacity and high agility to deliver clinical trial material in a cost-effective way, contribute to accelerated development timelines of new biological entities, and address the increasing manufacturing complexity of the next generations of biotech compounds, the company said in a statement.

“This investment in the Merck Biotech Development Center reflects our commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients in need, and confirms the importance of Switzerland as our prime hub for the manufacturing of biotech medicines,” said Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility held today.

“Our investment in this biotech development facility in Switzerland is strongly related to the growth and progression of our healthcare pipeline, and our confidence in its future potential,” said Belén Garijo, member of the executive board of Merck and CEO Healthcare.

Located near Merck’s current biotech commercial manufacturing site in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, the new centre will bridge together research and manufacturing. The facility will consist of a building providing a total of 15,700 square metres of development space bringing together a cross-functional team of about 250 employees spread across different sites today, it added.