Merck announces an investment of $250 million in new facility in Switzerland

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
Merck, a science and technology company, has announced an investment of $250 million in a new facility in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. The facility - Merck Biotech Development Centre – is dedicated to biotech development and manufacturing for clinical studies.
This investment will help to sustainably secure capacity and high agility to deliver clinical trial material in a cost-effective way, contribute to accelerated development timelines of new biological entities, and address the increasing manufacturing complexity of the next generations of biotech compounds, the company said in a statement.
“This investment in the Merck Biotech Development Center reflects our commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients in need, and confirms the importance of Switzerland as our prime hub for the manufacturing of biotech medicines,” said Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility held today.
“Our investment in this biotech development facility in Switzerland is strongly related to the growth and progression of our healthcare pipeline, and our confidence in its future potential,” said Belén Garijo, member of the executive board of Merck and CEO Healthcare.
Located near Merck’s current biotech commercial manufacturing site in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, the new centre will bridge together research and manufacturing. The facility will consist of a building providing a total of 15,700 square metres of development space bringing together a cross-functional team of about 250 employees spread across different sites today, it added.
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...