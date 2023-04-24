Meta recently revealed its second round of mass layoffs across all platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, through an internal memo. The move would reportedly eliminate 10,000 employees, following the company’s layoffs of 11,000 employees in November 2022.

Ever since the company’s announcement of second round of layoffs, impacted employees have shared their experiences and journey on LinkedIn. Reports reveal that some employees received their termination notice at 4 am, while others claimed they were laid off on maternity leaves. One such employee called the company’s move as an “emotional roller-coaster.”

Chris Bowler, who worked at Meta since August 2021, said that nothing could have prepared him for the ‘emotional rollercoaster.’

“Reflecting on the past one and half years working with the talented people in the infrastructure team, specifically DEC Design and Retrofits, it’s starting to sink in the amount of scope and opportunity I was able to contribute to and support others in my role as a manager and project lead. I am proud to have helped increase the business capacity and shape the overall direction of the company,” Bowler wrote.

