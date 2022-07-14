Meta integrates WhatsApp with Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook announced the company is launching more hands-free features for its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The social media giant debuted its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in September 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg reveals new features for Ray-Ban Stories!



“Now you can make calls, hear message readouts, and send end-to-end encrypted messages with WhatsApp. Soon, you will be able to directly reply to Messenger or WhatsApp messages with voice commands,” Zuckerberg wrote. According to reports, Meta added an equivalent feature to Facebook Messenger last year.

The company is rolling out both the Facebook View iOS and Android app in phases, soon to be available to all.

The feature allows users to listen, make calls, and send messages on WhatsApp. The device will notify users by saying, “New message on WhatsApp from <name>: Is now a good time to talk?” The messages and calls are secured with end-to-end encryption, restricting third parties from accessing them. According to reports, the voice transcript and audio are not stored on any server.

According to The Verge report, the new feature will impact WhatsApp users since Stories are available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.