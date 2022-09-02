Meta plans for paid features on social media platforms

Meta Platforms announces exclusive paid features for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As per reports, Meta seeks to set up a whole new division that will work particularly on paid experiences across social platforms. The new formed group, called New Monetization Experiences, will be led by Meta’s ex-head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury.

Meta’s paid feature division is a first of its kind, which extends across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta’s plan for paid features comes after its ad business saw a severe downturn due to Apple’s tracking changes on iOS, and moreover, due to plunge in digital ad spending.

Meta did not confirm on what exact features will fall under the paid feature segment, but said advertisements from Meta apps can not be removed, reports says. The paid feature division will be a wholly separated new division for paid subscribers.

Meta’s upcoming plan is similar to that of Snapchat and Twitter. Recently, Telegram launched its set of paid features.